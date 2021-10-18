The Friday night Corporate/Recreation Curling League kicked off the 2021/22 curling season Oct. 15 at the Hay River Curling Rink.

Glenn Smith, organizer of the event said the league has 12 teams registered and should make for a fun year ahead.

“I think people enjoy being able to get out, get some recreation in and of course we also operate the lounge on Friday night,” he said. “So it’s usually a really good social atmosphere and a lot of a lot of fun.”

There were many players with different levels of experience in the game and Smith said that is one of the attractions of the Friday night league.

“We saw a big mix on Friday and we do encourage beginners to come out, ” he said. “We see a lot of first-time curlers or people who haven’t had really any structured coaching or training. So we are very open in that way.”

More than half of the teams are sponsored, Smith said, although the league encourages anyone to participate.

Rylie Hamilton, who was part of the eight member Ring’s Pharmacy team said she really liked being able to learn the game and share in good times with other people around town.

“Most of our team hasn’t curled before, but we thought it’d be good to get out on Friday nights and do something new,” she said. “I like that we play different teams each week and have an opportunity to get to know other people in our community.”

Smith said the curling rink is seeing three sheets of ice being used this year as opposed to two that were put in last year due to Covid-19 related physical distancing public health limitations.

“So there’s now an increased allowance but we still have some modification to the play that still exists,” he said. “For example under normal curling rules each team would have up to two people sweeping at a time. This year, as we did last year, there’s one sweeper allowed at one time.”

The season will run every Friday night with a break at Christmas up to March.

The Tuesday night open league begins Oct. 19 and the junior programs for young children is to begin Oct. 25.