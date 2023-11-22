Table Tennis North hosted its NWT School Championships at St. Pat’s Gymnasium this past weekend, attracting more than 120 students from eight schools across the territory.

The school tournament, which has been running since 2016. “It is a fun and competitive way to introduce students to table tennis,” said Thorsten Gohl, executive director of Table Tennis North.

The tournament included doubles and singles matches, as well as a team competition.

Gohl said that this year was especially exciting because they had students from Fort Good Hope and Fort Providence, who traveled to Yellowknife for the first time to join the event.

“They were very enthusiastic, they were very happy to be here, they were very curious about the sport, and they were very eager to learn,” he said.

Gohl said he hopes the tournament will inspire more people to play and enjoy table tennis, and to promote the sport in the NWT.

Here are the winners of each division courtesy of Table Tennis North:

Grade 6 girls — Kathleen Cai, William McDonald

Grade 6 boys — Carter Sadowick, Deh Gah School (Fort Providence)

Grade 7 girls — Ana Villegas, St. Joe’s

Grade 7 boys — Owen Bowden, St. Joe’s

Grade 8 girls — Pontiac Mace, William McDonald

Grade 8 boys — Calen Knight — William McDonald

Middle school doubles — Logan Doll and Oliver Reitsma, William McDonald

Grade 9 boys — Aiden Langer, St. Pat’s

Grade 10 girls — Lily Brennan, St. Pat’s

Grade 10 boys — Kai Shimada, St. Pat’s

Grade 11 girls — Raine Mingo, St. Pat’s

Grade 11 boys — Gabriel Brost, St. Pat’s

Grade 12 girls — Gracie Brennan, St. Pat’s

Grade 12 boys — Nikhilesh Gohil, Sir John Franklin

High school doubles — Gracie Brennan and Zachary Mathison, St. Pat’s

Jr. high champions — William McDonald

Sr. high champions — St. Pat’s