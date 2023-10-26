As parents start to think about what to do for their children once school is done each day, the Hay River Curling Club has provided an option.

And it’s at the best price imaginable.

The club is offering youth from the town, Katl’odeeche First Nation and Enterprise a chance to curl for free in its after school program this season. It’s been made free courtesy of a partnership with Hay River Disposals, according to a news release from the club last week.

“The Hay River Curling Club recognizes the importance of recreation during impactful times,” stated Davida Delorey, the club’s president. “The club invites all Hay River, Enterprise, and K’atl’odeeche area youth to come out and try curling this season on us.”

The normal cost for youth curlers would be $100 for the season.

Glenn Smith, a director at the curling club, said the after school program is open to any youth between the ages of six through 16 and there’s no minimum skill level required to take part.

“The curling club is hopeful that we will see a strong uptake in youth participation through the removal of fees,” he said.

The program is scheduled to start Oct. 30, he added, and they will continue every Monday and Thursday until March 2024.

Smith also said the club will provide all the necessary equipment – the only thing the participants are required to bring are a clean pair of shoes – and there will be coaches on the ice to lead every session.

“The coaches use an instructional program for the most part,” said Smith. “If there are enough curlers (for each session), games can occur.”

If curlers have their own equipment, they’re welcome to bring it, but one thing they must have is a helmet. All youth curlers are required to wear one on the ice at all times as it’s a club rule.

Smith said this will most likely be a single-season initiative, but it will be evaluated once the season is done to see if it can continue.

Sign-up can be done through the club’s website