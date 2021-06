The first senior men’s fastpitch tournament of 2021 is in the books and the Hay River Heat got the chance to take it in.

The Heat made the trip up Highway 3 to Yellowknife for the Summer Showdown, hosted by the Yk Fastball League this past weekend. They managed to do well enough in the round-robin to get into the playoffs on Sunday morning but fell in their quarter-final match-up.

Here’s some of the action from June 19.