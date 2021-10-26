Recreational groups were forced to put their activities on hold for at least two weeks as the Town of Hay River suspended access to the community centre last week.

Youth programming at the centre was put on hold on Oct. 18.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer followed up with a temporary gathering order starting on Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. to last to Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The order includes limited gatherings of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoor gatherings as well as closed schools during the two-week duration. Household gatherings are also limited to people from the household and only exemptions for essential businesses will be allowed.

Stephane Millette, president of the Hay River Minor Hockey Association said the developments are tough for the 101 participants in the association, but there isn’t much that can be done.

He said it is important that everybody contributes to the overall public health and safety of the community.

“Obviously there’s some frustration but I think for the most part, with the feedback I’ve heard, minor hockey participants have concerns with the number of cases that are in town,” he said. “Everybody’s hoping we can ensure that the kids and families are safe.”

Millette said that the minor hockey association had decided to cancel a planned Shoot to Score minor hockey camp shortly before the CPHO’s gathering order. That event was to take place over the Oct. 21 to 23 weekend and was to feature NHL alumni Jamie Leach with a weekend of hockey and goalie instruction.

“We had concerns that if we were to bring up the Shoot to Score group from Alberta, that they would get here and that there would be too many cases and that our numbers would be affected,” he said.

There are currently no tournaments planned either here or abroad, either Millette as the association waits to see what happens with the Covid-19 situation.

The curling club posted on Facebook Oct. 20 that the club and Paul’s 3 Sheets Lounge would “be closed until further notice.”

The speed skating club indicated after the town’s notice that all Learn to Skate and Speed Skating practices were cancelled while the figure skating club reposted the OCPHO temporary order and Town notice stating that there will be no skating until further notice.