Skaters, hockey players and observers got outside over the weekend to enjoy outdoor rinks around town.

The Ray Benoit rink in particular was in spectacular condition for minor hockey teams aiming to keep their skills sharp or for four-on-four pond hockey tournament teams to begin working off the rust in preparation for the annual tournament later this winter.

Kids enjoyed the ice on Jan. 15—like Willow Fabian and family—there celebrating her sixth birthday.

Town of Hay River director of recreation Stephane Millette reported during the Jan. 10 regular meeting of Council that the municipality had done much to prepare the Ray Benoit and old town rinks with snow removal and regular flooding.

Boards to surround the sheet were delivered and installed at the newer rink at the West Point First Nation playground— thanks to the partnership between the municipality and the First Nation.

So long as the weather stays moderate, Millette said the Town’s facilities should offer residents a solid opportunity to get outdoors for recreation and fresh air, especially as the recreation centre remains closed for the time being due to Covid-19 restrictions.