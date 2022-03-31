The Canadian U21 Curling Championships are happening in Stratford, Ont., this week and the Inuvik Curling Centre is wearing the territory’s colours on the men’s side.

Mason MacNeil and his rink of Kaleb Picek, John Voudrach, Kolsen Church and coach Hilary Charlie kicked things off March 26 with pool play against Manitoba, which ended in a 15-3 defeat.

They weren’t able to find the win column at all during pool play and didn’t advance to the playoffs.

Here’s some of the action that was over the course of the week.

– text by James McCarthy