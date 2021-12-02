The Inuvik Curling Centre got its chance to represent the NWT at the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships.

Skip Mark Robertson and his rink of Nick Saturnino, Michael Fraser and Glen Tingmiak took on the best club teams from around Canada in Ottawa last week and, as of press time, had two wins in their back pocket. That came at the expense of Northern Ontario in the opening draw on Nov. 28 by a score of 5-1. They lost the next four but bookended those by winning their final game versus New Brunswick on Dec. 2, 5-4.

The women’s rink out of the Yellowknife Curling Centre, skipped by Stacey Stabel, also won its first game on Dec. 1 thanks to a 7-5 win over British Columbia.

Here’s some of the Inuvik rink in action in the nation’s capital.

-text by James McCarthy