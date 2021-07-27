After a successful 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Roads End Golf Club is building on that growth.

New sand traps, a new golf cart, new balls with the club’s logo on, new members and extra nights are all on par this year, with one new member already hitting a hole in one.

Chris Gruben cracked a 96-yard drive on the sixth hole, a par 3 course, on July 19. He is just one of several new members to the club this year.

“It’s been great!” said club executive Steve Krug. “Awesome weather, new members, new ladies night and our men’s night is a new record for registration.

“We opened 10 days sooner than last season — course was a bit wet when it opened but it’s in good shape now. We need some rain though.”

Golfers have been getting lots of time on the fairways. Krug noted the club’s June 9-10 tournament drew 19 twosomes. Three divisions were set up — men’s, women’s and mixed.

Krug said the club was working on having a few other tournaments, but was first coordinating with the other sports leagues in town so there’s no overlap and athletes don’t have to choose between golf, baseball or squash.

One tournament in the works is a “glow ball” tournament for when the sun starts setting again. Krug said golfers would likely tee off around 9 or 10 p.m. when the sun begins to set and play on into the night.

“It will be the club’s last event for the summer tentatively for the weekend after the September long weekend,” he said. “It’s going to be lit.”

In the interim, the club is hosting weekly ladies nights on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. with 10 golfers currently registered.

Men’s nights are on Thursdays and Krug said there were 25 registered as of current, which is a new record for the club.

“Usually it’s 20 to 22 registrations but this year we had a few more,” he said. “We’re hoping the weather stays nice for everyone’s sake and hope to see some new faces on the course on in the driving range.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting the club this year!”

Regular price memberships for the club are $145 for the season, with youth and senior memberships at $50. Electronic money transfers can be sent to roadsendgolf@gmail.com and gives unlimited access to the course for the season.