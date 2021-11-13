Politics sucks. But politics can also provide bountiful stories which make you laugh. This is one of those stories.

Edward Durr is a truck driver in New Jersey but he’s now a member of the state senate there after winning the race in the 3rd District. The man he defeated? Steve Sweeney, one of the most powerful politicians in the state and the now-past president of the state senate, the person who essentially made sure things got done. Even better? Durr spent a grand total of $153 compared to the nearly $1 million Sweeney shelled out. Naturally, Sweeney is taking the loss like the chump he is, claiming there have been several thousands of ballots recently uncovered and that the race isn’t over. Right. Where have we heard that story before? You lost. To a thrifty truck driver. Get over it. Anyway:

Josh Allen beats Josh Allen

I know what you’re thinking and you’re probably wrong. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills ended up on the wrong end of a 9-6 barnburner (heh) against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 7 and it was Josh Allen who had a great day against Josh Allen.

Josh Allen, a defensive end with the Jacksonville Jaguars, managed to sack Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen also fumbled the ball while on offence, which was recovered by Josh Allen on defence. Josh Allen also had a pass picked off by Josh Allen while Josh Allen was on defence and Josh Allen also tackled Josh Allen when Josh Allen was trying to run a route.

Chalk it up and Josh Allen had himself a horrible day in the pocket while Josh Allen had a great day on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage. And because someone is paid to come up with stats like this, Josh Allen became the first quarterback to be sacked by someone with the exact same name since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Or maybe we could say Josh Allen became the first defensive end to sack someone with the exact same name since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

In any case, if you had Josh Allen in your betting pool, you either lost a bunch of money or were cheering hard for Josh Allen all day long. Tough day, Josh Allen … whoever you were playing for.

It really was meant to be

The Atlanta Braves are your 2021 World Series champions after beating the Houston Asterisks (Astros) in Game 6 earlier this month. Everyone outside of Houston was cheering for the Braves, including yours truly, but there are some numbers you need to take a look at to see just how poetic this win really was. It’s eerie.

The Braves played the entire season with the late Hank Aaron’s No. 44 in centre field at Truist Park, their home field, honouring the late legend who died back in January. This is the starting point for what you’re about to read. The Braves won 88 games during the regular season: 44 before the All-Star Game and 44 after. The week of the year the Braves won the World Series? The 44th. When Freddie Freeman hit the home run in Game 6 that put the nail in Houston’s coffin, 44 runs had been scored in the series.

Braves manager Brian Snitker started his career in the Braves organization in 1977, 44 years ago. Alex Anthopoulos, the team’s general manager, was born in 1977, 44 years ago. The Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers in round one of the playoffs; Milwaukee is where Aaron began his Major League Baseball career. They then beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, the team Aaron hit his 715th home run off of.

If you still don’t think the stars were aligned on this one, seek help. Hammerin’ Hank was definitely smiling down on his old team.

And finally …

Good Idea: Being a beast in the backfield.

Bad Idea: Knowing this kid from Alabama will be a beast in the backfield one day.

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans is out with a broken toe right now but there is one young running back who could probably step into his shoes no problem.

There is a video that’s been posted by someone named Kei’Andre Jones and it’s of a young running back who plays in the Hueytown, Alabama 6U football program and he’s already drawing comparisons to Henry, even earning the moniker Baby Derrick Henry.

If you haven’t seen it, the young man in question takes the handoff from scrimmage and proceeds to obliterate the entire defensive outfit with straight-arm after straight-arm. By the time he’s done, he’s pancaked no less than five defenders, causing plenty of screaming and shouts of birth certificate checks.

How much would you like to bet that the Alabama Crimson Tide already have this kid on the radar? In an unsubstantiated story, there’s a rumour he also ran for 185 yards in a win over the Detroit Lions earlier this season.

Until next time, folks …