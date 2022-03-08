The Yellowknife Curling Centre was the place to be this past weekend as junior curling ruled the roost.

The Canada Winter Games boys and girls trials were held to determine who would be the territory’s representatives in Charlottetown next February. Yellowknife’s Jullian Bowling and Inuvik’s Reese Wainman ended up claiming those spots.

Tasir Bhuiyan, left, and Shawn Dragon lay down the brooms. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

That was followed by the NWT U18 Championships with Bowling taking on Inuvik’s Mason MacNeil in a best-of-five series on the boys side, which Bowling won in three straight to advance to the Canadian U18 Championships in Oakville, Ont., in May. On the girls side, Kali Skauge of Yellowknife came through a three-team event on the girls side as she defeated Inuvik’s Pearl Gillis in the final on Sunday afternoon.

Sydney Galusha locks eyes on the broom as she delivers a third’s stone. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Here’s some of the action involving both Yellowknife teams.

Ella Skauge is all concentration as she delivers one of her lead stones. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Ian Gau, left, and Tasir Bhuiyan put down the brooms on a Jullian Bowling delivery. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Ella Skauge, left, and Alice Twa bear down on a rock. James McCarthy/NNSL photo