The Yellowknife Open Tennis Tournament had a strong field at the McNiven Beach tennis courts as 55 players competed across five categories, July 6 to 10.

The annual event is one of four that the club hosts throughout the season and typically takes place during the second week of July. The other tournaments include the season’s opener in June, the NWT Open, the doubles tournament, and a season finale.

Tamara Jovic, assistant tennis coach who helped put on this year’s event, also posted wins in both the ladies singles and mixed doubles. She said she was very pleased with the turnout this year but noted there were some setbacks as wet weather prevented some matches from taking place.

“Due to rain delay on Saturday we were not able to play consolation rounds,” she said. “Our junior players played really well, most of them getting to the finals and winning the tournament.”

Jovic, 20, defeated Shirley Zhang in two sets, 6-0 and 6-0. She also joined Cole Clinton in defeating Sepideh Sohrabi and Alberto Valero 6-0 and 6-3. Clinton, 17, also won against more senior player Darren Campbell in men’s singles after Campbell had to withdraw during Sunday afternoon’s final. After dropping the first set 4-6 to Campbell, Clinton rebounded in the second set by jumping out to a 3-1 lead. Campbell then conceded after experiencing cramping pains.

“Cole is really solid player and very young, and tennis is not his main sport,” Campbell said. “I think that because he’s more of a serious soccer player, for him to be impressive enough to be a solid tennis player it shows he is naturally a very good athlete.”

In men’s doubles, Nikhilesh Gohil and Joseph Curran triumphed over Nikola Jovic and Randy Rivers 6-3 and 6-2. Ofira Duru and Madelaine Kapraelian prevailed in ladies doubles over Adriana Zibolenova and Anneli Jokela, 6-0 and 6-1. Cole Clinton won men’s singles in three matches against Darren Campbell, 4:6; 3:1, retired and Tamara Jovic beat Shirley Zhang 6:0 and 6:0 in ladies singles.