So Kerry Galusha has hit a milestone very few people have had done at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. And she won on top of that, to boot.

Galusha played in her 150th career game at the Canadian women’s curling championship in Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday afternoon and led her rink of Jo-Ann Rizzo, Margot Flemming, Sarah Koltun, Megan Koehler and coach Shona Barbour over New Brunswick’s Andrea Kelly by a score of 6-4 to open her account on a winning note.

She’s now eighth all-time in terms of games played and this is her 16th official appearance at the Scotties. Her two times as an alternate in 1998 and 2002, along with her two entries in the now-canned pre-qualification tournament don’t count as official appearances. If they had, she would sit on 20 and would be second all-time behind Colleen Jones with 21.

Speaking to media following the game on Saturday, Galusha said last year was a dream year, but this year will be tougher.

“This year will be tougher,” she said. “The whole field is tougher. But we’re excited to play and see what we can do. We’re underdogs still but if we come out and make the right shots at the right time and stick together as a team, you never know what can happen.”

Last year, Galusha became the first skip from the NWT to qualify for the playoffs as just the NWT. In a previous interview with Yellowknifer, she said that the goal was to go even further this year.

On Saturday, she said she’s built a good team around her.

“It’s really worked for us so I’m hoping we can build,” she said.

Galusha and company were set to re-group for Sunday, where they have a doubleheader against Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Meghan Walter of Manitoba, who’s playing as Wild Card 3 this week.