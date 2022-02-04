Kerry Galusha’s 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts adventure is still alive and kicking following action on Thursday evening in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Galusha and her rink of Sarah Koltun, Margot Flemming, Jo-Ann Rizzo, Megan Koehler and coach Shona Barbour went into the final game of pool play in a must-win game against Alberta’s Laura Walker and win they did. A 7-4 win means Galusha will now have a tiebreaker against Manitoba’s Mackenzie Zacharias to determine the third and final playoff spot in Pool B. That happened because Zacharias ended up on the wrong end of a 10-7 decision to the Team Canada rink skipped by Kerri Einarson.

Both Galusha and Zacharias finished with identical records of five wins and three losses.

Alberta’s Walker began with the hammer and scored a single in the opening end, which was answered by Galusha in the second, which was answered again by Walker in the third. Galusha would score a deuce with the hammer in the fourth and stole another one in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead at the mid-game break.

Both teams traded singles in ends six through nine as Galusha came home in the 10th with a 6-4 lead and she would end up stealing a single as Walker’s in-off attempt at two came up short.

The tiebreaker will happen tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. and should Galusha be successful, her reward will be a playoff match-up with Andrea Crawford at 11 a.m.