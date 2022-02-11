The race for the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier is off and running at the Yellowknife Curling Centre.

The opening draw of the NWT Men’s Curling Championship saw four rinks — Jamie Koe and Greg Skauge from Yellowknife, Mason MacNeil from Inuvik and D’arcy Delorey of Hay River — took to the ice on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9. The four teams are playing a double round-robin, which wraps up today, Feb. 11.

They will then go into the Page playoff format as the first and second-placed teams square off on the afternoon of Feb. 12 to see who goes straight to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will play an elimination game, also on Feb. 12, with the winner getting the loser of the 1 vs. 2 contest in the semifinal on Sunday morning. The two teams left standing will face off for the title on Sunday afternoon and the golden ticket to the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., next month.

Here’s action involving the two Yellowknife rinks from the opening draw.