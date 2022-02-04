This will be Lonan Bulger’s final season of junior hockey and he’s going out with quite the bang.

The 20-year-old defenceman, who plays with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, has been turning more than one head with his recent play. As of press time, Bulger leads the Wolverines in scoring with 42 points in 36 games and has been a big reason as to why the Wolverines are where they are in the West Division standings: top spot with 52 points, one better than the Dauphin Kings as of Wednesday.

They were scheduled to take on the Neepawa Titans on Tuesday but that game was postponed due to bad road conditions.

Is Bulger surprised with how he’s been doing this season? He said that may not be the right word to use.

“I’m really happy with where I am right now,” he said. “I’m just continuing to improve and get better and keep ourselves on top, make the other teams chase us.”

Thirty-three of Bulger’s 42 points have come courtesy of the assist, meaning he’s been setting up plenty of goals, and he said a majority of those helpers have come courtesy of point shots.

“There’s been some on passing plays and open shots but a good chunk have been tip-ins,” he said. “Our guys are getting in good position and it’s been paying off for us.”

It’s been a breakout season of sorts for Bulger. Before this campaign, he had put up just seven points in 47 games over two seasons; last season was cut short due to the pandemic. There is another Yellowknifer on the team in the form of goaltender Liam Tereposky and he’s been solid between the pipes this season. His record stands at 16 wins, seven regulation losses and two overtime losses.

Not counting Tuesday’s postponement, the Wolverines have been riding a five-game winning streak and eight wins out of their last 10. That means a happy locker room.

“It’s really upbeat around here and winning always helps,” said Bulger. “The community is getting really excited and it just feels really good to be coming to the rink these days. Seems like we can’t do much wrong these days but we’ve got some tough teams coming up.”

Indeed, they do as four of the Wolverines’ next five games will be against the Swan Valley Stampeders, one of the teams chasing the Wolverines, followed by four games in eight days versus Dauphin.

Bulger said those eight games will go a long way in determining where the team will end up heading into the post-season.

“Regular season and playoffs are two totally different brands of hockey,” he said. “You use the same sets (in regular season play) to see where you are and that’s crucial because you’ll have to defend against leads in the third period or work from behind to either tie or take the lead. It’s good to start thinking like you’re in a playoff game and that’s how you get yourself ready.”