And the freight train known as Team Galusha rolls on through another stop and this one had some rather lofty ramifications attached to it.

In the end, the ladies got it done in the least amount of games possible.

Kerry Galusha and her rink of Jo-Ann Rizzo, Margot Flemming and Sarah Koltun are off to the next round of qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics after securing one of the two automatic spots up for grabs at the Canadian Curling Pre-Trials Direct Entry Event in Ottawa on Saturday. The ladies beat Jessie Hunkin of Saskatchewan by a score of 9-8 in an extra end to guarantee themselves a place in the Home Hardware Curling Pre-Trials in Liverpool, N.S., next month.

It was a triple-knockout event with each getting three chances to move on to play for the two spots on the line for Liverpool. Galusha began on Wednesday against B.C.’s Sarah Wark and won rather handily, 10-4, thanks to steals in the third and fourth ends of play followed by a four-spot with the hammer in the seventh.

Next up was Ashley Howard of Saskatchewan on Thursday, which was a 9-4 victory for the good guys. The seventh end again was the difference as Galusha stole three to put Howard on the back foot and she eventually shook hands after the eighth end.

Hunkin was the opposition in the A bracket final on Friday and it was a tale of two games. Galusha jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the fourth — three points coming by way of theft — but Hunkin battled her was back into the game and got it back to 6-3 by the ninth. Hunkin did steal in the 10th but it was only for two as Galusha hung on for the 6-5 win and a place in the playoff round.

Hunkin had to come through the B bracket and would get one of those playoff spots courtesy of an 11-3 win over Kaitlyn Jones of Manitoba on Saturday to set up the rematch with Galusha.

Galusha went into the final with the hammer but it would be Hunkin who would steal first blood with a deuce in the second following a blank in the first. Galusha got that back with three in the third to take a 3-2 lead before Hunkin re-took the lead with a deuce in the fourth. She would extend that lead to 5-3 by stealing a single in the fifth.

Galusha tied things up at 5-5 with two in the sixth with the hammer before stealing two of her own in the seventh to go up, 7-5. Both teams traded singles in the eighth and ninth but Hunkin would guarantee herself at least another end of curling by scoring two in the 10th to make it 8-8.

The big shot in the extra end came courtesy of Rizzo, who made a runback double with her first fourth stone of the 11th to clear things up and leave Galusha lying one. Hunkin then drew around that stone to lie one in the four-foot but Rizzo was able to pick that rock out and give her rink the single it needed to win.