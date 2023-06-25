Students from Ecole St. Joseph School went to Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Fieldhouse and their own school’s field to play a wide variety of games on June 20.

They played musical chairs (but with hula hoops), soccer, dodgeball, sack races, spikeball and more.

Classes were divided into three groups and each took turns at the three locations.

Kianna Burke, foreground, hops her way to the front of the pack during a sack race at the Fieldhouse. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

Easton Baggs kicks the ball into the net during a casual game of soccer at the school’s school field. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

Hudson Graydon, left, Stephen Rayner and Murray King throw foam dodgeballs during a game where a single thrower calls out a descriptor such as “everyone with a red shirt.” Runners who match the description have to run to the other side of the field while avoiding being hit with dodgeballs by a group of throwers who stand across a line on the left and right side of the field. Runners that make it across the field are safe until a new descriptor they match is called. Descriptors are called out until all the runners are standing on the same side of the field. Runners hit by a dodgeball join the throwers until there is one runner left standing who is then proclaimed the winner. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

Anna Leprieur-Piercy, left, Miranda Chen, Allan Young, and Karleigh Rumbolt. Young is seen very surprised as he jumps into the air to throw a wet sponge toward a student across from him. Simultaneously, a wet sponge is flying directly toward him and he has no way of dodging it because he is airborne. Fortunately for him, the sponge missed and landed on the ground nearby. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo