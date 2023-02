Team NT athletes were busy at the 2023 Arctic Winter Games, racking up the second highest gold medal count so far and ranking fourth in overall standings during the first few days of competition.

Carter Kuchta surveys the ice during a U16 Team NT game against Team Nunavut. Stewart Burnett/NNSL photo

Danica Taylor eyes a two-foot high kick in the open women’s competition. Stewart Burnett/NNSL photo

Morgan Young is hoisted up during the opening ceremonies for Team NT. Stewart Burnett/NNSL photo

Jasper Willkomm, middle, throws the rock for the Inuvik curlers, while Atticus Willkomm, left, and Jett Etter assist its path. Stewart Burnett/NNSL photo