For some, it was too cold. For others, it was just fine.

Either way, the Yellowknife Ski Races did happen on March 11 at the Yellowknife Ski Club. A total of 33 racers hit the trails to try and win their division, but no matter where they placed, everyone got a cookie medal, the famous award for every skier.

There would have been more racers, but as mentioned, it was too cold to race for the younger skiers. The temperature at race time was -18 C and under Nordiq Canada rules, that’s too cold for those 12 and under. That meant only those 13 and older could have competitive races as the cut-off for the older skiers is -20 C.

Those who weren’t able to compete still got the chance to enjoy a day of work with their coaches while watching the big kids do their thing.

Levi Bruce goes double-pole out of the start in the masters men’s race. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Here’s some of the action along with the top three from each race:

Masters Female

1st —Fiona Aiston, 19:30

2nd — Sarah Marrai, 21:02

3rd — Anita Gue, 22:27

Masters Male

1st —Mike Argue, 11:47

2nd — Levi Bruce, 15:30

3rd — Tim Ensom, 17:32

U14 girls

1st —Liliana Marrai, 12:42

2nd — Caris Wood, 13:10

3rd — Sula Ray, 13:20

U14 boys

1st — Cormac Stewart, 10:39

2nd — Ben Lothian, 10:48

3rd — Toryn Wheler, 11:04

U16 girls

1st —Leah McShane, 11:50

2nd — Mikka Pike, 14:09

U18 girls

1st — Skyra Pike, 16:32

2nd — Talia Ehrlich, 18:10

U18 boys

1st —Malachi Morin, 14:09

