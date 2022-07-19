Going back to 2019, the Yellowknife Golf Club hosted the NWT’s inaugural RBC Scramble local qualifier on July 20.

Now, in 2022, the club once again hosted the qualifier for several teams that made their way out to compete on Saturday.

The lucky foursome in this year’s contest out of the 12 participating teams comprised Mike Gagnon, Jimmy Sheenan, Kevin Whitehead and Jeffrey Oldfield.

The crew will make their way to Ponoka, Alta., to play at the Wolf Creek Golf Course for the next RBC Scramble qualifier.

However, instead of them playing as group of four in the south, they’ll actually be a group of five with a pro who will be alongside them.

“Kylie Frederick will actually go with the team and play with them in the tournament zone,” said Shaun Morris, president of the Yellowknife Golf Club. “So when they go to the next level, they actually bring the pro with (and) the pro plays with them as well.”

Frederick is a CPGA Class A golf professional and the director of golf operations at the club.

The PGA RBC Scramble is a national event held across Canada and is played in three stages, with the 2022 Championship Final being held at Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia from Oct. 2 to 4.

The entry fee will be $495 per person and will include gifting, golf and a trip.

The Championship Final is a 54-hole tournament format.