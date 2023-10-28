While the sport of curling requires the use of strategy and technique, it’s also an opportunity to enjoy team camaraderie, said one of the coaches teaching people during a one-day Learn to Curl clinic at the Yellowknife Curling Centre on Oct. 21.

“Once you get to a certain level, it’s almost like a moving chessboard, it’s moving all the time. Pieces are moving, rocks are moving, and trying to outgun the other person is really a lot of fun,” said Brian Kelln.

“From the social point of view, you are with four people or friends and you get to talk and visit while you are curling. It’s not like where you are in fastball, where you are running back and forth with the ball and just get a break between shots. There are so many things; I love the social aspect of it,” Kelln said.

From left, brothers Wyatt and William Hauber have fun sweeping the curling stone down the ice during the Learn to Curl event at the Yellowknife Curling Centre Saturday. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo

The purpose of the clinic was to not only teach the basics, but to introduce people to the sport, he said of the two-hour event that saw 24 people, including two junior players, attend.

“We are trying to build interest in the community and it is a good family sport, a good social. Skill levels don’t really matter – it’s all about fun and socializing,” he said.

The first lesson objective was to teach the newcomers the basics of curling – including how to throw the rocks and sweep them down the icy surface. Later this season, Kelln said they will build upon what participants learned by teaching them how to play the game.

“Our club is so happy to have people interested in coming out here and we would like to see more people,” Kelln said.

“We’ve got a good junior program with 20 to 30 kids in juniors and we have plenty of room in our adult leagues both on Wednesdays and Fridays.”

Anyone interested in learning the sport can contact the Yellowknife Curling Centre, he said, adding that they will set up clinics for both those who want to learn to play and for those who want to play in leagues.