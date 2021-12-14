In all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Santa Claus managed to find some time to drop in on the Yellowknife Ski Club this past Sunday afternoon.

Everest Van Overliw, left, and mom Maureen Van Overliw come through the grandstand portion of the trails after their ski. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

The club hosted its Ski With Santa event with the trails turned into the Candy Cane Forest for the afternoon. Families were able to go out and ski for free on the day and search for candy canes and get their picture taken with the big guy himself. The chalet was decked out with hot chocolate and snacks for those who wanted to get warm after looking for the sugary loot.

Here’s a look at some of those who came out for the day.