The Fort Simpson duo of Payton Bennett, left, and Amaria Tanche-Hanna line up at the start before one of their races. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
Having not had the chance to race in 2021, the best young speedskaters in the territory reconvened in the year of our Lord 2022 for the NWT Speed Skating Championships late last month in Yellowknife.
Nearly five dozen skaters from Yellowknife, Inuvik, Fort Simpson and Whitehorse hit the ice in the capital looking to win one of the divisional crowns up for grabs. Here’s are the top three from each division.
Division 1
Gold — Kaleb Picek, Inuvik
Silver — Kolsen Church, Inuvik
Bronze — Seiya McEachern, Yellowknife
Lindsey Stipdonk, formerly of Fort Simpson and now competing out of Whitehorse, comes out of a turn. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
Division 2
Gold — Spencer Nelson, Yellowknife
Silver — Seth Gordon, Yellowknife
Bronze — Lindsey Stipdonk, Whitehorse
The inuvik duo of Kaleb Picek, left, and Kolsen Church blast off from the start line. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
Division 3
Gold — Journey Bergman, Yellowknife
Silver — Leah Wood, Yellowknife
Bronze — Solomon Young, Yellowknife
source: NWT Speed Skating
Chloe Corrigan of Fort Simpson looks almost relieved as she comes to the finish line. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
It’s a clean start as Yellowknife’s Olivia Glaser, left, Fort Simpson’s Cooper Thomas, Yellowknife’s Mira Gaudreault and Yellowknife’s Leah Wood take off. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
Paige Isaiah-Tanche of Fort Simpson glides her way out of a corner. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
Megan Kaglik-Lapierre of Fort Simpson heads around the corner during one of her races. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
