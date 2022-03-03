Having not had the chance to race in 2021, the best young speedskaters in the territory reconvened in the year of our Lord 2022 for the NWT Speed Skating Championships late last month in Yellowknife.

Nearly five dozen skaters from Yellowknife, Inuvik, Fort Simpson and Whitehorse hit the ice in the capital looking to win one of the divisional crowns up for grabs. Here’s are the top three from each division.

The Fort Simpson duo of Payton Bennett, left, and Amaria Tanche-Hanna line up at the start before one of their races. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Division 1

Gold — Kaleb Picek, Inuvik

Silver — Kolsen Church, Inuvik

Bronze — Seiya McEachern, Yellowknife

Lindsey Stipdonk, formerly of Fort Simpson and now competing out of Whitehorse, comes out of a turn. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Division 2

Gold — Spencer Nelson, Yellowknife

Silver — Seth Gordon, Yellowknife

Bronze — Lindsey Stipdonk, Whitehorse

The inuvik duo of Kaleb Picek, left, and Kolsen Church blast off from the start line. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Division 3

Gold — Journey Bergman, Yellowknife

Silver — Leah Wood, Yellowknife

Bronze — Solomon Young, Yellowknife

source: NWT Speed Skating

Chloe Corrigan of Fort Simpson looks almost relieved as she comes to the finish line. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

It’s a clean start as Yellowknife’s Olivia Glaser, left, Fort Simpson’s Cooper Thomas, Yellowknife’s Mira Gaudreault and Yellowknife’s Leah Wood take off. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Paige Isaiah-Tanche of Fort Simpson glides her way out of a corner. James McCarthy/NNSL photo