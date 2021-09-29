Members of the French-speaking community of Hay River clashed in an tournament at Ecole Boreale to see who was best at spikeball, Sept. 11.

Spikeball, also called roundnet, is a team game involving a rubber ball being spiked to a small trampoline net. The opposing players have to respond to the ball being served back to the net without allowing the ball to hit the ground.

The Association franco-culturelle de Hay River hosted the event.

Christine Sivret organizer and participant, said the turnout was healthy with four teams, the winners being Pierre and Rachel Cook. Participation prizes also went to Phil Goguin and Etienne Briere.

“We put it on just because we know that there’s a lot of people who play spikeball that we know in the French community,” Sivret said. “We felt it would be a good event before it gets cold outside.”