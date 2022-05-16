You know those types of people who look for something to be remembered for? Those types include record-setters and David Rush is someone who set a new world record for something I would never do. Seriously.

Rush, who already has more than 200 verified Guinness World Records to his name, added one more earlier this month when he walked a total of 206 ft., 8 in. with a chainsaw on his chin. And just to make things more interesting, it was running. Now, because there’s every chance this stunt could’ve gone wrong, Rush wore a helmet, gloves, a thick jacket, a neck gaiter and long pants just in case he stumbled and the instrument decided to do a dance on his body. Luckily, it didn’t and so Rush is now once again embedded in history. Congratulations … I guess.

Anyway:

Gotta love the long-shot

The first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown is in the book with the Kentucky Derby being run at Churchill Downs on May 7, the first Saturday in May, which is the usual start. It’s always a big deal because it makes a star out of whoever wins it and this year’s winner is no exception.

Rich Strike came out on top by three-quarters of a length to win this year’s Run for the Roses and a cheque for $1.86 million. But that’s not the story. No, Rich Strike has the lowest odds to win this year’s race at 80-to-1. That means if you were to place just a $2 bet on that race alone, you would’ve cashed out with $163.60. Don’t you wish you had a spare $20 laying around? Exactly. Easy to say now but I’m the kind of guy who loves an underdog and I would’ve tossed at least a throw-away $10 on Rich Strike just because.

What makes the result even more amazing is that Rich Strike wasn’t even in the starting line-up. He only got in because Ethereal Road was a scratch before the start — Rich Strike was the first horse on the “also eligible” list. He looked like a late addition right out of the gate, 18th after the first half-mile, but it was the final turn where started to make his move. He found room on the rail inside and let it rip down the stretch. In case you’re wondering, there is a Canadian connection to Rich Strike: his dam (mother) is Gold Strike, a Manitoba-foaled horse. Gotta love the Manitoba dams.

The payday increased Rich Strike’s career earnings about 6,000 per cent to $1,932,500 and he will be sought after once he’s put out to stud. He’s a Kentucky Derby winner and that lineage is worth a lot.

And that’s a wrap

Patrick Marleau’s days in the National Hockey League are over.

Marleau officially called it a career on May 10 with an article in The Players’ Tribune and with his retirement goes one of the last players from the class of 1997 — selected second overall that year by the San Jose Sharks — that was still going, even though he didn’t officially retire until now. He just wasn’t signed by any team before the season began. Marleau leaves the game as the NHL’s career leader in games played with 1,779, 1,197 career points and a resume that will most likely see him inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame when he’s first eligible in 2025.

It’s a shame that he never got to hoist the Stanley Cup but he did win two Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014. You play that long, though, and you want that ring. A lot of people, myself included, knew the end was near for Marleau after no team wanted to pen to him to even a league-minimum deal. The market for 42-year-old hockey players is rather slim. Here’s hoping he stays involved in some form because he needs a ring.

If you’re wondering, Joe Thornton is the last player still playing from the 1997 draft but Zdeno Chara still hasn’t made up his mind and he’s still the earliest-drafted player still going (1996).

And finally …

Good Idea: Being released from your contract on good terms.

Bad Idea: Being released from your contract because you fart too much.

The next time you want to light a fire underneath Marcelo, you may want to think twice because the consequences may be hazardous to everyone’s health.

The Brazilian soccer player was cut loose by Olympique Lyonnais, better known as Lyon, in France back in January following a 3-0 loss in what the team called “inappropriate behaviour”. Well, we now know why he was released and we have L’Equipe, one of France’s biggest sports publications, to thank for it. As the story goes, Marcelo was dropping bombs in front of Lyon manager Peter Bosz, following by breaking up over his bottom-burps with his teammates. Apparently, that didn’t sit too well with Bosz and Juninho, Lyon’s sporting director, and he was fluttered from the first team in August 2021.

Marcelo played with the reserve side but was cut loose in January following a 3-0 loss but he signed on with Bordeaux two days after being relieved of his duties. Makes sense: crappy team signs player whose signature trait is crap.

Until next time, folks …