I’ll be the first one to freely admit that there are people out there smarter than me when it comes to things. Not many, mind you, but I act in deference to someone else sometimes when the situation calls for it.

In talking with Kerry Wheler from the Yellowknife Ski Club on Monday morning — always one of my favourite conversations — she mentioned how winter is something we embrace in Yellowknife. It’s true, largely because we have no choice.

It’s one of those things we sign up for when we make the decision to move here. Kind of like that 24-hour daylight thing — even after I was warned about it all those years ago, I still can’t get over it.

Like you, I’m waiting for the rinks/gymnasiums/recreation facilities to open up so we can be busy again but until then, we keep enjoying remote learning, endless hours of Netflix and opening up the internet data-checker to watch the numbers roll so you can see just how much you’ll pay in overage charges while debating whether it’s worth jacking it up to the package.

In my house, that’s an easy answer: I just pay the overage because my wife tells me to.

But that can’t last forever and there’s only so many times you can listen to Alvin and the Chipmunks. So what’s the answer? Easy — take the sports outside. Let’s embrace the view put forth by Kerry Wheler and start playing sports outside.

Sure, it’s cold, and that’s what some of you will tell me, but I’m reminded of the words of a wise longtime volunteer at the Yellowknife Ski Club who once told me that a little time outside, even at -40 C, won’t kill the kids. And that person is right. I’m not talking hours at a time but 30-60 minutes here and there.

Why not clear some space and set up an outdoor rink so minor hockey can do something? Remember when Tommy Forrest Ball Park doubled as an outdoor rink when there was no softball? That is the perfect spot for teams/players to have a scrimmage or practice. At least they’re out doing something and at least there would be some value for money because we all know it isn’t being spent on ice times at the Multiplex or Yk Community Arena.

This would be a wonderful way for broomball to get up and running again. Remember, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is more keen on approving outdoor events than anything indoors, so why not get the gang together and have an outdoor game or something?

Figure skating? Why not. Yk Rec Hockey League? They’re tough enough they can play some pond hockey out there. Yk Oldtimers Hockey League? That’s a toss-up. I’m rather certain that the Wade Hamer Hockey League — better known as WIMPS — would probably jump out there and go for a skate. The Yk Robins women’s league? There’s no question — those ladies will find any excuse to play. Believe me.

Why not take the Wade Hamer Challenge Cup outdoors? We’re facing another year of no school sports and something as anticipatory as the annual meeting between Sir John Franklin and St. Pat’s high schools would draw a crowd. I guarantee it would.

What about the court sports, I can hear you asking. Well, nothing says you can’t draw out a volleyball court and have a scrimmage in the snow. It may be a bit weird to see volleyball players in five layers trying to pancake in the snow but there are enough hardy souls who would give it a shot. Would the basketball crowd do it? I’m thinking close to 50/50. Soccer would be fun to watch outdoors in the snow simply for the amount of tackling that would occur. That’s the best part — no Fieldhouse rug burn.

Rugby would be in the same boat as the the Yk Robins in that have ball, see opportunity, will play.

We already know that skiers have no problem going out in most conditions and there some heady snowboarders. But since the latter two sports are outdoors already, they don’t count for the purposes of this diatribe.

Let’s get the city off its collective backside and get everyone playing outside. We live in a winter city. Embrace it, like the Yellowknife Ski Club says we should.