The hockey season at St. Pat’s is now over and the staff can hold it over the students for another year.

The Green vs. White game happened at the Multiplex on Nov. 29 with the staff/coaches adorned in white jerseys, while the students took on the green jerseys. In the end, Team White emerged victorious by a score of 8-7. A crowd of close to 100 took in the action, according to teacher Rob Hart.

Here’s some of the action from the game.

Curtis German carries the puck across centre ice. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart

Nolan Dusome heads in on the staff goal on the rush. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart

Corwin Simmons looks to get past a defender. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart

Scott Daniels leads the rush up ice from his own end. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart