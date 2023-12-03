Owen Bowden flips the puck past one of the staff defenders. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart
The hockey season at St. Pat’s is now over and the staff can hold it over the students for another year.
The Green vs. White game happened at the Multiplex on Nov. 29 with the staff/coaches adorned in white jerseys, while the students took on the green jerseys. In the end, Team White emerged victorious by a score of 8-7. A crowd of close to 100 took in the action, according to teacher Rob Hart.
Here’s some of the action from the game.
Curtis German carries the puck across centre ice. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart
Nolan Dusome heads in on the staff goal on the rush. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart
Corwin Simmons looks to get past a defender. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart
Scott Daniels leads the rush up ice from his own end. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart
Goaltender Colby Melanson makes the stop in close as a student player looks for the rebound. Photo courtesy of Rob Hart
James McCarthy
I've been hanging around the office as the sports editor for the better part of the last 16 years. In August 2022, NNSL Media decided to promote me to the managing editor's position, which I accepted after...
