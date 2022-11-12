Some say victory is all in the backhand, others say it’s the spin you put on the ball, but one thing for certain is that table tennis is a fast-paced, fun sport that is exciting for all ages and skill levels, says a coach who is a photographer for the Arctic Winter Games and Canada Winter Games.

“It is a sport you can do wherever, or whatever age, size or shape you are. That’s a cool thing. It’s also very low-cost. You don’t need a professional table – you can play it on your kitchen table or in your school or basement,” said Thorsten Gohl of the popularity of the sport.

“There are a lot of people interested in playing table tennis in Yellowknife. Hopefully someone will decide they want to start a program or run it,” Gohl said during a recent open house at Weledeh gymnasium, where players could learn techniques and practice their finesse with the paddle and ball.

Gohl has vast international experience in the sport and has won numerous coaching awards. He is on the board of directors for Table Tennis Canada as well as the chair of the coaching development committee. He is also executive director of Table Tennis North.

David Dragon returns the ball with lightning speed during Table Tennis North’s open house at Weledeh gymnasium on Friday. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo

Preparation for AWG

As part of the table tennis weekend, Gohl also hosted a practice for those wanting to prepare for Team NT trials for the upcoming Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta., in January, and the Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown in February.

“This is a great opportunity for them to play and practice their table tennis,” he said.

Sofia Barichello, a Grade 12 athlete who has been playing the sport for several years, was enjoying the opportunity to practice during the weekend games.

“I really enjoy it — it is a fun and fast-paced game,” she said.

Another Grade 12 student, David Dragon, was also enjoying his practice time at the table.

“It’s a great game and I enjoy the competitiveness of the sport.”

Preparation games for the Team NT trials will also be held on Nov. 12-13 in Fort Providence; Nov. 19-20 at a location yet to be determined; Nov. 25-27 in Hay River and Dec. 3-4 again in Fort Providence.

—By Jill Westerman, Northern News Services