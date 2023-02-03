Team Nunavut’s U19 hockey squad is headed to the gold medal game against Team Alaska in the 2023 Arctic Winter Games tonight, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Centrefire Place.

Nunavut dominated Team NT in semifinal play, winning 7-2 off a five-point night from Kobe Tanuyak (two goals, three assists), plus two goals from Terence Pilakapsi and one each from Prime Paniyuk, Justin Issakiark and Max Ammaq.

Kadin Eetuk chipped in with two assists, while Gregory Wiseman, Micah Emiktowt, Paniyuk, Russell Matoo, Ammaq and Garren Voisey put up assists as well.

Team Alaska is coming off a 5-4 win in semifinals over Alberta North. Nunavut beat Alaska 4-2 in preliminary play earlier in the week.