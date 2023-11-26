The Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships in Winnipeg are into the knockout phase, but the NWT aren’t involved on either the men’s or women’s side.

Chris Kelln and his rink of David Aho, Trevor Moss and Nick Rivet out of the Yellowknife Curling Centre finished pool play on Thursday with a record of one win and five losses, not good enough to see them into the double-knockout round, but their lone win came in their final game against Newfoundland and Labrador, 8-6. The guys stole two in the final end to claim victory.

The women’s rink of Deb Stanley, Carmella Oscienny, Kandis Jameson, Marilyn Taylor and Candi Careleton out of the Hay River Curling Club failed to win any of their games and also missed the playoff round.