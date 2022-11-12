It’s bronze again for the NWT at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

Jamie Koe and his rink of Margot Flemming, Cole Parsons and Megan Koehler officially finished third at the 2022 edition of the championship on Saturday afternoon in Prince Albert, Sask. They defeated B.C. by a score of 10-3 in the bronze medal game to do it.

They advanced to the medal round after finishing in the top-four of the championship pool with a record of seven wins and three losses. Their semifinal on Saturday morning saw them take on Northern Ontario, but a 6-5 loss saw them drop down to play for bronze.

Koe started the bronze medal game with the hammer and scored two to draw first blood. B.C. got a single in the second end before Koe began to take control. He would get four in the third end, which B.C. could only answer in the fourth end with two.

Out of the mid-game break, Koe would again put up four in the fifth end to take a stranglehold on affairs, 10-3. A blank in the sixth end was enough for B.C. to shake hands and give Koe the win.

See the next edition of Yellowknifer for the full recap.