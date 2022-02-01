Team NWT is off and running at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Kerry Galusha and her rink of Sarah Koltun, Margot Flemming, Jo-Ann Rizzo, Megan Koehler and coach Shona Barbour kicked off pool play on Saturday against Nova Scotia, which ended in a 7-5 defeat. They bounced back with two straight wins — over Ontario (8-5) on Jan. 30 and Yukon (13-4) on Jan. 31. They had two games scheduled on Tuesday — first versus Manitoba in the morning, which ended in an 8-6 win, and then against Quebec in the evening — before taking on Team Canada, the defending champions skipped by Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson, Feb. 1.

Here’s some of the action from the opening two days of the national event.