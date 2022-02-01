Team NWT is off and running at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Kerry Galusha and her rink of Sarah Koltun, Margot Flemming, Jo-Ann Rizzo, Megan Koehler and coach Shona Barbour kicked off pool play on Saturday against Nova Scotia, which ended in a 7-5 defeat. They bounced back with two straight wins — over Ontario (8-5) on Jan. 30 and Yukon (13-4) on Jan. 31. They had two games scheduled on Tuesday — first versus Manitoba in the morning, which ended in an 8-6 win, and then against Quebec in the evening — before taking on Team Canada, the defending champions skipped by Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson, Feb. 1.

Here’s some of the action from the opening two days of the national event.

James McCarthy

After being a nomad around North America following my semi-debauched post-secondary days, I put down my roots in Yellowknife in 2006. I’ve been keeping this sports seat warm with NNSL for the better...

