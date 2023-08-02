When it comes to raising money, golf is renowned as one of the best ways to do it.

Throw in the added bonus of playing in memory of the late Robin Mercer-Sproule and it’s not a very hard sell to get people out to play.

The second annual F*ck Cancer Ladies Tournament happened at the Yellowknife Golf Club on Saturday with 37 ladies teeing it up in support of the CIBC Run For Our Lives campaign, said Kylie Frederick, the club’s head pro and director of golf operations.

“We had 26 last year, so it’s starting to pick up steam,” she said.

The stroke-play tournament was held under shotgun start rules, meaning every group teed off from a pre-determined hole and played 18 from that point. While it was all in support of cancer research, there were actual results kept. Leslie Goit was the low gross winner (total shots before handicap) and she took the title in a playoff over Cat Coker. Linda Khounkhong was third.

The low net winner (total shots after handicap) was Gaeleen MacPherson, followed by Bev Bourque in second and Melissa Mercredi in third.

In addition to the regular play, there was a horse race to be had. A horse race involves all group teeing off at the same time with groups being eliminated after each hole. The last team to survive wins it all and that honour went to Khounkhong and Wendy Bisaro as they managed to survive to the finish line.

The amount raised wasn’t available as of press time — Frederick said some silent auction prizes hadn’t yet been picked up — but she’s hopeful that it will be more than last year.

“It was a great auction and we had great sponsors, so I’m hoping to be able to hand over more,” she said. “Anything we can do to help the cause.”

When the proceeds have been counted, it will be given to the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation, which looks after Run For Our Lives.

Patty Olexin-Lang, the foundation’s executive director, said she’s not concerned about the number at all.

“Anything we receive is always a good amount,” she said. “It’s all in memory of Robin.”

The Run For Our Lives campaign has been working on purchasing a new digital breast tomosynthesis machine for the hospital. The price of the new unit is $600,000 and it’s very nearly paid for.

“We’re close to that goal,” said Olexin-Lang. “The money from the golf tournament will be a big help and the Mud Run in September should take us over that amount.”

The machine has been procured by the hospital already, she added, and the installation date should happen sometime next year.

“We don’t have an exact date, but it will be here for 2024,” she said.

The men’s version of the tournament is scheduled to happen on Aug. 20.