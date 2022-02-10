Just who would wear the NWT’s colours at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier was decided earlier this month.

The opening draw of the NWT Men’s Curling Championship on Feb. 9 saw four rinks — Jamie Koe and Greg Skauge from Yellowknife, Mason MacNeil from Inuvik and D’arcy Delorey of Hay River — take to the ice on Wednesday afternoon in Yellowknife. The four teams played a double round-robin, which wrapped up on Feb. 11.

Hay River’s Glenn Smith, left, puts brush to rock as Hay River’s Bruce Powder watches the line. NWT Men’s Curling Championship, Yellowknife. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

They went into the page playoff format as the first and second-placed teams squared off on Feb. 12 to see who went straight to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams played an elimination game, also on Feb. 12, with the winner getting the loser of the 1 vs. 2 contest in the semifinal the following morning.

Kolsen Church of Inuvik delivers one of his lead stones. NWT Men’s Curling Championship, Yellowknife. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

The two teams left standing faced off for the title later in the day and the golden ticket to the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., next month.

John Voudrach of Inuvik, left, and Kaleb Picek of Inuvik bear down on their sweeping. NWT Men’s Curling Championship, Yellowknife. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Kaleb Picek, left, and Kolsen Church sweep a rock delivered by skip Mason MacNeil. NWT Men’s Curling Championship, Yellowknife. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Inuvik’s Mason MacNeil delivers one of his skips’ stones. NWT Men’s Curling Championship, Yellowknife. James McCarthy/NNSL photo