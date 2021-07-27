Tom Williams set to be honoured

Tom Williams has been a hockey servant in the NWT for decades and there’s a special night planned for him this coming weekend.

Friends and colleagues of Williams will be hosting a special evening at the Multiplex on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. It will all take place in the Ed Jeske Olympic Arena and will include a special jersey retirement ceremony as part of the festivities. Williams was best known as a goaltender in both the Yk Rec Hockey League and Yk Oldtimers League and has also coached teams at both the Arctic Winter Games and Canada Winter Games.

The evening is open to anyone who wishes to come out.

-James McCarthy