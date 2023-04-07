The 2023 WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organizations) Canada National Championships in Niagara Falls, Ont., wrapped up on April 2.

Stanley Boxing and Fitness had a team on the ground and did very well. So well, in fact, that there are now two new national champions among its ranks.

Liam Kincaid and Zain Alhomosh are back, sporting brand new championship belts after winning their respective divisions. Kincaid, 13, was the winner of the 95 lb. kick light category, while Alhomosh scored the title in the 139 lb. kick light division.

Coach John Stanley said having two new national champions in the gym was a bonus from the trip south.

“We went into it with absolutely no expectations,” he said. “It was the biggest national championship ever — over 400 competitors — and we were going in with an inexperienced team. Our goal for everyone was to have fun and learn from the experience.”

Both fighters won two matches to claim their titles. Kincaid won both of his bouts by unanimous decision on points, while Alhomosh was victorious in his first by technical knockout with the second one being a gut-check, said Stanley.

“He was up against a fighter with 20 years experience,” he said. “He showed a lot of heart and desire to come back after a tough opening and gutted it out. Liam’s strength is he’s a great counter-puncher. He’ll wait for guys to make their move and catch them off-guard. His timing was great and he took instruction well all weekend.”

Kick light differs from full contact in that techniques must be well controlled when they land on legal targets. Equal emphasis must be placed on both punching and kicking techniques. Kick light was created as an intermediate stage between light contact and low kick kickboxing disciplines. The head, torso, legs and feet are considered legal targets.

Alhomosh was in line for a second title in the low kick division, but he had to settle for a bronze medal. Shan Patino was also a bronze medalist, while Gobi Rajkumar won two bronze medals in the kick light and low kick categories.

“If Zain fought his first low kick bout like he did the way he fought in the third round (of that match), he would’ve won the whole thing,” said Stanley.

Kincaid is the youngest national champion to ever come out of Stanley’s home base; he started in the gym’s youth program three years ago. But he wasn’t the youngest competitor to make the trip — that honour goes to Zach Thomson, who took to the mats at the grand age of seven.

Getting to Ontario for nationals was a chore in itself. The club hosted a kickboxing event back in February which was to act as a fundraiser to help get the team to Niagara Falls. Problem was everything the club made went into paying the bills for that event and there was nothing to show for it. The club launched a GoFundMe to help raise some money with sponsors also kicking in some money.

“Our sponsors were very generous in getting us over the line,” said Stanley. “The gym helped as well and Canadian North gave us a very nice discount. That was very helpful.”