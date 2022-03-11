It was back on the road for some of Yellowknife’s best young biathletes as they took in Polar Cup 2 at the Hay River Ski Club on March 5 and 6.
The weekend was split into two events: a mass start on day one, where everyone starts at the same time, and the pursuit, which features a staggered-start format.
Here’s how the Yellowknife contingent fared on both days:
Mass start
Novice Juvenile Girls
1st — Kate McShane, 16:24.6
Novice Juvenile Boys
1st — Toryn Wheler, 13:42.6
2nd — Jordi Casas, 14:49.6
3rd — Kaleb Major, 14:55.6
Junior Girls
1st — Neve Mahon, 39.41.5
2nd — Penelope Berrub, 49:32.5
Pursuit
Junior Girls
1st — Neve Mahon, 32.19.6
2nd — Penelope Berrub, 39:23.0
Novice Juvenile Girls
1st — Kate McShane, 16:38.7
Novice Juvenile Boys
1st — Toryn Wheler, 13:13.6
2nd — Kaleb Major, 13:47.7
3rd — Jordi Casas, 14:57.6
source: Hay River Ski Club