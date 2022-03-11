It was back on the road for some of Yellowknife’s best young biathletes as they took in Polar Cup 2 at the Hay River Ski Club on March 5 and 6.

The weekend was split into two events: a mass start on day one, where everyone starts at the same time, and the pursuit, which features a staggered-start format.

Here’s how the Yellowknife contingent fared on both days:

Penelope Berrub comes into one of the ranges during the pursuit races on Sunday. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Mass start

Novice Juvenile Girls

1st — Kate McShane, 16:24.6

Novice Juvenile Boys

1st — Toryn Wheler, 13:42.6

2nd — Jordi Casas, 14:49.6

3rd — Kaleb Major, 14:55.6

Junior Girls

1st — Neve Mahon, 39.41.5

2nd — Penelope Berrub, 49:32.5

Kate McShane skis through on the course during the pursuit races. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Pursuit

Junior Girls

1st — Neve Mahon, 32.19.6

2nd — Penelope Berrub, 39:23.0

Novice Juvenile Girls

1st — Kate McShane, 16:38.7

Novice Juvenile Boys

1st — Toryn Wheler, 13:13.6

2nd — Kaleb Major, 13:47.7

3rd — Jordi Casas, 14:57.6

source: Hay River Ski Club

Jordi Casas double-poles his way along the course during the pursuit races. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Neve Mahon takes aim at a target in the prone position. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo