That’s it, the holidays are over, it’s back to school! The opportunity to look back on what happened this summer on the tatami mats in Yellowknife and talk about the future.

A summer of discovery and training.

The last two weeks of August saw some 40 children from Yellowknife practice judo, learning techniques, Japanese terms, rules of community life such as respect and friendship. Photo courtesy of Alexandre Paysan

The NWT Judo Association has seen its ranks strengthen with the arrival of new judo teachers during the 2020/2021 season.

This summer, Alexandre Paysan, French judo teacher, was on the mats.

To begin with, “JUDO 4 ALL” was organized at the Multiplex. It’s an activity which allowed novices to learn to fall in complete safety and to discover a little of this sporting practice which comes to us from Japan.

“FAMILY JUDO” courses were run through the “city program” at the Multiplex every Tuesday evening. The little ones were able to have fun practicing judo with their parents.

In the Dehcho, judo will continue in schools. In Inuvik, the Kuzuri Judo Club has plans to organize a competition in 2022. Photo courtesy of Alexandre Paysan

In the dojo (judo room) of the NWT Judo Association, courses for adults allowed some to set foot in the stirrup and learn the basics before starting the new season calmly.

The new season will start in September.

Several JUDO projects will be set up for the 2021/22 season.

The “city program” resumes on Sept. 23 at the Multiplex.

Other recreational or competitive judo lessons will be offered to adults in the Kam Lake dojo.

Judo instructor Alexandre Paysan and assistant Chloé Malin lead a class held in August. More are planned for young people later this month. Photo courtesy of Alexandre Paysan

Paysan, a 5th dan black belt and pedagogical specialist will offer judo lessons during school time and other after-school lessons in certain schools in Yellowknife.

The association has plans to host a pre-Christmas competition in Yellowknife.

But judo is not confined to the capital of the NWT!

In the Dehcho, judo will continue in schools. In Inuvik, the Kuzuri Judo Club has plans to organize a competition in 2022. Other activities and other projects have already been discussed since June and should be implemented very soon (depending on sanitary conditions, activities will be adapted to continue throughout the season. At the time of writing, some classes are on hold until further notice)

So, don’t hesitate! Join the judo family now!

Find all this information, timetables, course locations and registration procedures on the NWT Judo Association Facebook and Instagram pages.

Note: the courses can be given in French and in English.