The Yellowknife Ski Club is buzzing with activity as all programs are now in full swing.

“We’ve been skiing for a while now. The trails are in very good condition. There’s still a couple places that there’s a bit of ice due to some like underwater seepage that we have to (watch out for), but those are marked,” said Kerry Wheler, president of the club.

She said that last Saturday morning, the club hosted Track Attack and the high-performance team was practising.

”Track Attack is a program for kids age nine to 12 or 13. Let’s focus on fun, let’s focus on learning better ski technique,” said Brett Wheler, one of the Track Attack coaches. “So because when we learn better ski technique, it’s more enjoyable to do that. We play a lot of games, we do exploring, we practice three times a week: Monday and Thursday in the evening, on Saturday during the day.”

He also said that the program uses a variety of resources, including videos from Cross Country Canada, to plan practices.

Most participants bring their own gear, but the club also hosts a gear swap or sale at the beginning of every ski season. The Track Attack program also offers a rental program for skate skis, helping families avoid the cost of buying two pairs of skis for every child.

There’s also a Jackrabbit program for children ages four to 10.

In addition to youth programs, the club also offers tune-ups for adult lessons. These sessions are designed for adults who have taken lessons in the past and want to get back on the trails for the opening of the season. The trails are reportedly in excellent condition, with beautiful tracks and skate ski routes, according to Kerry.

She explained that every year is a little bit different. Last year, the skiers enjoyed an early season with beautiful tracks available from the beginning of November. However, it’s typical for the ski club to be fully functioning in December. Even in cooler temperatures, once skiers get into the trees and out of the wind, conditions are beautiful, Kerry said.

She invited everyone to enjoy the frosty forest and the club’s offerings.