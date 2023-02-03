Sage Acorn had a good start to the 2023 Arctic Winter Games.

“I feel really good,” said the 17-year-old speed skater. “Two golds and a record, who wouldn’t want that?”

He earned that gold in the men’s 500m, which he completed in 45.02 seconds, beating the previous time of 45.37 seconds.

Acorn, who’s been skating since he was four, also had a gold to his name in the 1,000m race as of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“In those races I just focused on getting out in front and then I sped it up,” he said. “My competition is tough, but luckily the races weren’t too tough.”

Acorn previously went to Arctic Winter Games for futsal, where his team didn’t place, but he’s participated in many skating competitions in the south.

“The AWGs is not as high level as competitions you’ll go to down south,” he said. “There are some skaters who are pretty speedy that you have to watch out for.”

He wasn’t banking on bringing any more ulus home before the end of the Games, but he hoped to.

“Placement on the podium is always the goal, but there are a couple tough competitors who are close to my level,” he said. “I’ll have to fight for it.”

Erika Pollard, another Yellowknife skater, was sitting with a gold and a silver at the midway mark of the Games.

“I’ve been speed skating as long as I can remember pretty much,” said the 18-year-old, attending her first AWGs.

She earned gold in women’s 1,000m and silver in the 500m.

“They were pretty intense,” said Pollard about the races. “A lot was happening. A few falls happened during the race and I just tried to stay on my feet, and it worked out pretty well for me.”

She said she’s relying on her training to give her the edge.

“I’ve worked very hard for this so I think all the effort I’ve put into it has built up enough for me to succeed, and that’s why the competition isn’t overbearing, but its still there, it’s still pushing me,” said Pollard.

She wasn’t sure about bringing any more ulus home. “You never know” what happens in a race, said Pollard, but she hopes her training can lead her to even more heights.

“I’m just very lucky and happy to be here,” she said.