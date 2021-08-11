Over the past few years, we’ve read about how the girls have taken that next step into collegiate basketball and deservedly so.

But there’s hasn’t been a parade of boys who have followed behind them and Yellowknife’s Kevin Santos is hoping he’ll be the spark to change that.

The 18-year-old basketball star has signed on to play with the men’s basketball team at UBC Okanagan after making it official on Aug. 5 and he’s rather excited to be taking that next step.

“I’m really happy that I’m getting the chance,” he said. “I just want to show everyone that you can come from a small place and still make it.”

Santos is a product of the youth basketball system in the city, beginning with the DT Electric Futures program under Cole Marshall before graduating to the junior high performance program under Matt Craig. He’s also work the NWT uniform several times, most recently at the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games.

Santos said Clay Pottinger, UBC Okanagan’s men’s basketball head coach, started indicating interest in 2017 at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

“That’s where I first met him and then again at nationals in 2018,” he said. “I e-mailed him some video of myself and we kept on talking until he told me back in April that he wanted to have me on the team.”

Marshall said having one of his former players heading south to play post-secondary basketball is a proud moment for him.

“I knew he could play at that level if he put the work in,” he said. “He played Futures for three years, he was one of my captains and was a leader on and off the court for us. He’s proof that if you put that work in, you too can be a university basketball player.”

Part of that off-court leadership Marshall talked about came in the form of being a coach in the Yellowknife Youth Basketball League.

“He’s the kind of guy who always wants to give back,” said Marshall. “Just a super-good all around and he really deserves this.”

Santos himself said he’s hoping to be able to show the younger players a thing or two.

“I want to see more boys get the chance that I’m getting,” he said. “I want to see them get to that next level because there’s barely any boys who do and that’s what I want to help do — show the boys what they have to do to get better and get noticed.”

While Santos is signed, he won’t be heading south right away. He’s taking a deferment on his first year with the team, choosing to stay home to train and work before moving down full-time. He will be on court with the team for an orientation of sorts beginning Aug. 26.

“If I played this year, I would have been a redshirt and I wouldn’t have a lot of playing time,” he said. “Next season, I’m going to be replacing the point guard who’s graduating so I’m probably going to see a bunch of minutes but I’ll be happy with whatever coach wants to give me. I just want to show everyone I can do it.”