The City of Yellowknife is making several changes to the operations of recreation facilities, outdoor spaces, and transit services in response to recent COVID-19 increases.

The municipality issued a news release late Monday stating that after consultations with the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO), several health measures have been put in place.

Starting on May 4, city facilities will be open to residents 18 and older with revised schedules to accommodate program suspensions and staffing shortages.

The Yellowknife Public Library will be open by appointment only from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fieldhouse, including the walking track and bouldering section of the climbing wall will be open Monday to Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. but will be closed Saturdays, Sundays, and statutory holidays until further notice.

The multiplex will open only for scheduled or rental programming between Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The facility will be open on Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays from noon to 6 p.m.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will be open for scheduled programming from Monday to Thursday, noon to 10:45 p.m., as well as Friday to Sunday, from noon to 9:30 p.m.

City parks and playgrounds

The City says its parks and playgrounds will remain open.

Several other public health measures are now in place for users of any facility or transit.

Starting on Tuesday, all residents using indoor spaces or buses will be required to wear a mask or a face covering.

“Children under two or persons with an underlying medical condition or disability, which inhibits their ability to wear a facial covering, are exempt,” stated Alison Harrower, media spokesperson for the city. “Screening, physical distancing and capacity restrictions remain in place.

“All city programming for children under the age of 18 is suspended.”

Proof of age

All residents using City facilities are expected to bring government-issued identification to be shown when they arrive.

“As extracurricular, club and sports activities for those under the age of 18 are suspended, under CPHO direction, those under the age of 18 will not be permitted to enter City recreation facilities and the library,” Harrower stated.

“The City acknowledges that children may have to accompany parents or guardians when visiting facilities such as city hall, and this is permitted when masks or face coverings are worn. All staff working in city facilities will be 18 years of age or older.”

Yellowknife transit

Earlier in the day, the municipality announced that following school closures, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola mandated that Yellowknife public transit express routes in the morning and afternoon are suspended until further notice.

Only the 8 a.m. morning express route will stay in service for the time being.