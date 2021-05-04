The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) is urging caution after a black bear and two cubs were spotted in the Kam Lake area on May 4.

The animals were seen on the skidoo trail along the snow fence towards the Forward Operating Location Base, an area popular with hikers and bikers, ENR said in a news release on May 4.

ENR officers have been to the area and erected signs to alert the public.

People are urged to stay alert, be cautious and never approach bears, especially when there are cubs around.

If people go onto the land in that area, they should bring bear spray, bear bangers and other noisemakers.

“Knowing how to react and reduce the chance of a confrontation with wildlife while hiking, camping or boating may save a life,” ENR said.

An online ENR guide offers safety information when in black and grizzly bear country.

To report wildlife call 867-873-7181.