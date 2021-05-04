Caitlin Cleveland, MLA for Kam Lake, is now isolating as a result of close contact with one of the new cases of COVID-19.

“I will continue to serve the people of Kam Lake, except now exclusively from my living room,” Cleveland wrote. She made the announcement Monday evening on her MLA Facebook page in the interest of transparency.

She asked that constituents continue to reach out via email at Caitlin_cleveland@ntassembly.ca and phone at 867-446-1154.

Since the pandemic hit last March, Cleveland said that she has been the one on errands and grocery stops as others have isolated. “This is a very different feeling,” she wrote.