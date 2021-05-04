Advertisement

Caitlin Cleveland, MLA for Kam Lake, is now isolating as a result of close contact with one of the new cases of COVID-19.

“I will continue to serve the people of Kam Lake, except now exclusively from my living room,” Cleveland wrote. She made the announcement Monday evening on her MLA Facebook page in the interest of transparency.

She asked that constituents continue to reach out via email at Caitlin_cleveland@ntassembly.ca and phone at 867-446-1154.

Since the pandemic hit last March, Cleveland said that she has been the one on errands and grocery stops as others have isolated. “This is a very different feeling,” she wrote.

“Please be diligent, wash hands, stay physically distant, and follow the orders and recommendations of the Chief Public Health Officer,” she said. “But first: Stop. Stand tall. And take a deep breath. We can get through this.”

Natalie Pressman

Reporting courts and cops and general news, Natalie started with NNSL Media in 2020. Before moving to Yellowknife, Natalie worked as a community radio trainer in Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First...

