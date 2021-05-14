Steve Norn, MLA for Tu Nedhé – Wiilideh has been removed from his role as chair of the legislative assembly’s Accountability and Oversight Committee.

The NWT Legislative Assembly said that MLA Kevin O’Reilly, deputy chair, will assume the role.

In a statement from the legislature on May 14, Norn’s removal was so that the committee could focus on “keeping the government accountable as the territory navigates the ongoing pandemic, the flooding in the Deh Cho region, and the work of the Legislative Assembly.”

Further details will be added as they become available.