N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife will be closed due to an outbreak after an individual was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 1.

The school will move to remote learning as of May 3 for 14 days, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is also suspending all organized child and youth extra-curricular activities (including sports and arts) until further notice.

The infection is not related to travel outside the NWT and the individual is currently isolating and doing well.

The OCPHO has determined there are four additional probable cases of COVID-19, of which two are presumptive positive based on ID NOW testing, though final laboratory results remain to be confirmed.

Public health teams are directly contacting people identified as contacts.

All household members of close contacts are asked to isolate for 14 days after the last exposure to a known case, Kandola said.

The OCPHO advises that members of the public must notify public health if they or members of their household were at Quiznos Restaurant on April 29 between 6:15 and 7:15 p.m, though there is no risk of ongoing exposure there.

The advisory also applies to people who were at N.J. Macpherson School during regular school hours from April 26 – 29, including students, staff and volunteers and anyone identified during that time interval.

Those individuals must stay at home and isolate for 14 days starting May 1 and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 using the NWT online COVID-19 self-assessment tool.