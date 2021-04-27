The NWT is expected to receive 18,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine between late April and June.

The allotment from the National Operations Centre of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) will allow for the vaccination of up to 85 per cent of the adult population, said Department of Health and Social services spokesperson Damien Healy, on April 26.

The extra doses will also help with the vaccination of out-of-territory transient workers.

The NWT will receive an additional 18,800 doses of Moderna in the second quarter to help it vaccinate up to 85 per cent of the eligible population, said Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson Damien Healy, on April 26. GNWT image

Healy added that precise delivery dates for delivery weren’t yet known.

The NWT is due to receive 2,500 doses of Moderna between April 26 and May 2, the farthest delivery projection listed on the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Shipments and Deliveries portal.

The site states that 56,300 doses in total have been received by the NWT as of April 21.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said on April 15 that more vaccines would be ordered from the federal government to accommodate non-resident rotational workers.

The amount of vaccines received by April 15, which Kandola said came to 51,600 was enough to vaccinate 75 per cent of eligible residents.

The initial calculation of the territory’s vaccine needs was made before the more infectious variants of COVID-19 that target young people became dominant, Kandola added.

A total of 25,857 first doses of the vaccine had been administered as of April 26, and 20,943 second doses, according to GNWT data.

At least 4,279 of those doses were given to out-of-territory workers.