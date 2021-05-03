Notices of closure continue to roll in as Yellowknife grapples with a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Yellowknife Education District No. 1 said May 3 it would close its main office to the public. NNSL photo

The YK Education District No. 1 office and the Yellowknife RCMP detachment are closed to the public until further notice, according to separate announcements.

“If you have any questions, please call 867-766-5050 or email yk1@yk1.nt.ca,” read an email from the school board. “We will share important updates about school and building closures as they become available to us.”

In respect to Yellowknife Detachment, front counter services have been halted at this time,” a message from ‘G’ Division read. “Please report criminal activity via telephone to 669-1111. For immediate assistance in an emergency, call 9-1-1.”

Police spokesperson Marie York-Condon said in the email that officers would be wearing personal protective equipment when responding to calls for service “depending on the situation” and the information they are provided with.

“Please follow the instructions of the officers and take steps to preserve your personal safety by following the directions and guidance provided by the (Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

“Police services remain intact with 24-7-365 availability across the Northwest Territories.”

The COVID-19 outbreak at N.J. Macpherson school has spread to include six people in the capital, according to the OCPHO.